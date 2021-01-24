Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 169,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE PM opened at $80.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

