Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter worth $223,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRSP opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

