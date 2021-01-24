Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pentair were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $96,099,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.5% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $45,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

