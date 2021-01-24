Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

PNR opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

