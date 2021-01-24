Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.60

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 1003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80.

About Pender Growth Fund Inc. (PTF.V) (CVE:PTF)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

