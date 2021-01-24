Pendal Group Limited Sells 803 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. G.Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities cut Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

