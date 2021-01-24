Pendal Group Limited Sells 413 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

