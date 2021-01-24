Pendal Group Limited Sells 20,625 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

