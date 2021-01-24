Pendal Group Limited Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $29.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

