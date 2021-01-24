Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

