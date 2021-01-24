Pendal Group Limited Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $160.41 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.