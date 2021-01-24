Pendal Group Limited Has $1.42 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.