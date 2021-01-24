Pendal Group Limited Has $1.07 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.28.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

