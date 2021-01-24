Pendal Group Limited Cuts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pendal Group Limited trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,263 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

