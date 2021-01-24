Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.6% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

