Peet DeFi (PTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,415.00

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Peet DeFi token can currently be bought for $14.11 or 0.00044060 BTC on exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $541,371.87 and approximately $8,415.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peet DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076511 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00282382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00071884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00039710 BTC.

Peet DeFi Token Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,356 tokens. Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Token Trading

Peet DeFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peet DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peet DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peet DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peet DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.