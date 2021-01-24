Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.