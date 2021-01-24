PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.75.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.