Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $8.69. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 14,071 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot Transportation stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Patriot Transportation as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

