Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $9.08. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 163,637 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.79 million and a P/E ratio of 41.18.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$23.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

