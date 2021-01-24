Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.46.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.26. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

