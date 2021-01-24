Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

EDIV stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98.

