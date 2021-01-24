Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

