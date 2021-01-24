Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000.

MFM opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

