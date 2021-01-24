Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 191.4% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

