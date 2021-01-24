Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,422 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.49 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

