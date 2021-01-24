Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 539,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 94,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $882,580.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 461,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,299 in the last three months.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

