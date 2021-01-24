Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHT stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%.

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

