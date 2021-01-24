Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

