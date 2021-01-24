Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 25.4%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) was up 25.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 156,143,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 49,177,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

