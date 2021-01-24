Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

