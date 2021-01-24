Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,671 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

