Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,607.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 49,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.23.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

