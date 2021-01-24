Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $419.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.