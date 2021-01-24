Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,225 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $132.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.