Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average is $282.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

