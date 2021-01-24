Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $87,747,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.80. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

