Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.33. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

