Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of PSA opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $240.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

