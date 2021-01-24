Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vistra by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Vistra by 8.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST opened at $21.34 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

