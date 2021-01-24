Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,413 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

