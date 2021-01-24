PAC Global Price Reaches $0.0009 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $3,025.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,968,312,550 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

