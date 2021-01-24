Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 1,108,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,223,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

