Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $14.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 353,929 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$55.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

