Orion Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $48.76 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.89 or 0.00009156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.76 million and $3.45 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00055705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00130480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00076911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00293503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00071838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00039517 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

