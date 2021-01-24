Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) rose 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 18,831,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,563,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

OEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

