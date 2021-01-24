Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orbia Advance had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Orbia Advance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.