Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $130.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

