Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 444.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 268.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.6% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares in the company, valued at $34,396,233.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock valued at $97,607,863 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $383.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 491.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.76 and a 200 day moving average of $383.89. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

