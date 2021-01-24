Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 620 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,593,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,244,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $125.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $126.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

